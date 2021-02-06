Uruguayan striker Santiago García, who played until the last championship in Godoy Cruz, was found dead this Saturday in his department in the capital of Mendoza.

The footballer, who had not been heard from for three days, was found at 12:30 on Saturday at his home, in an apartment building located in Yrigoyen and Spain, in the municipality of Godoy Cruz. The prosecutor Claudia Ríos had arrived there, accompanied by personnel from the provincial police.

The body of the 30-year-old Montevideo striker was shot and surrounded by a large amount of blood. At the moment, the main hypothesis that is handled is that it was a suicide.

The striker from Montevideo was 30 years old and had been working for the Mendoza team since 2016, although in recent weeks he had been separated from the squad by a decision of the club leadership led by President José Mansur.

(News in development)