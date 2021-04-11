The kids from the lower teams of the Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba club will fulfill their dream of seeing the first-rate team from Mendoza on the grass that formed them. Historical players will be able to recapture the magic of glorious afternoons. And the fans of grocer, beyond the closed doors, they will make the long-awaited return to the neighborhood.

At 11, this April 11, Godoy Cruz returns to play an official match at his home, the Feliciano Gambarte stadium. The team of Galician Méndez will play against Arsenal de Sarandí for the ninth date of the Professional League Cup.

The match was to be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m., but was postponed one day by a union measure of the technical staff of Aerolineas Argentinas that caused delays and cancellations of flights. The Viaducto team – led by Sergio Rondina – had to modify their trip to Mendoza. Finally, the game was rescheduled for this Sunday.

The Tomba fan must never have thought that a global pandemic had to come for the team to play on their court again. The Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in the San Martín General Park, where the Mendoza club has played home, is being refurbished for the Copa América, which starts in June. And since the entry of fans to the stadiums due to the pandemic is prohibited, the return to the field of the grocer he only demanded to set up the playing field and the changing rooms. The Gambarte stands are not in a position to receive an audience.

The water tank, a postcard from Gambarte. Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

It was almost 16 years of waiting. A two-minute video uploaded to the networks summarizes the passion and nostalgia that this round generated: “Godoy Cruz is everything. It’s family, friends and the neighborhood ”, starts a twenty-year-old Tomba fan.

“I am fortunate to be able to return home with my old man, my sisters, my children; because there are old men who have gone on the road and they will be watching it from another platform, in a special box ”, another fan infects his emotion.

The last time Godoy Cruz played for Feliciano Gambarte was in June 2005, against Tiro Federal, for the Primera B Nacional tournament. Exactly 15 years and 10 months ago.

The match at the Gambarte, a 14,000-person stadium inaugurated in 1959 and located south of the city of Mendoza, will begin at 11. Godoy Cruz comes with the impulse to play a great match in Avellaneda, where he beat Racing 4- two. And Arsenal to rescue at home a draw against River (0-0) in Sarandí, with the sum of two points for tied games and six defeats, so far in the tournament.

In addition to the game with Arsenal, Tomba has two other starting games left against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero and Banfield.

A postcard from Feliciano Gambarte. Photo: Ignacio Blanco / Los Andes

The return home

José Eduardo Mansur, president of Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba. Photo: Mariana Villa / Los Andes

The president of the club, José Mansur, spoke last Friday after several months of silence, in his first press conference after the pain caused in the fans by the death of the idol Santiago “Morro” García.

He said that the idea is that Godoy Cruz always plays in his own stadium. “If the matches continue to be behind closed doors, after the Copa América, the idea is to continue playing at Feliciano Gambarte,” said Mansur. And he assured that in a few years Godoy Cruz will have a “model stadium.”

On the suicide of Morro García, the Uruguayan striker who was at odds with the leader and going through a depression, Mansur responded evasively: “It is a very important, very large and complex issue for us. What we have decided is that the Justice is the one that will best know how to issue on the realities ”.

The fans were protagonists

The winery’s field was left in an overcrowded area, next to Costanera Avenue and in front of a hypermarket, on the border between the center of Godoy Cruz and the town of Dorrego, in Guaymallén.

In 2011, the fans that make up AgruPasión began to demonstrate for the return of the club to the neighborhood. And they were the same ones that a month ago, along with other fans and self-convened partners, helped with the spare parts. They restored the north stalls and painted the east and south stands. In the upper part of the popular tribune they placed the name of Julio Roque Pérez, alias el Crazy july, a tribute to the beloved fan who died in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

Mendoza February 6, 2021 Society They paint a mural in honor of Santiago Morro Garcia, forward, historical scorer for Godoy Cruz, who was found dead in his apartment. Photo: Mariana Villa

The grass of the court was reseeded and extended two meters. It was 105 meters long by 68 meters wide that the AFA requires to be able to play in the First Division. Structures for new press booths were installed and the lighting work began on 48 high-quality LED reflectors that will be distributed in the four lighting towers.

For the teams, seats – identical to those with a micro – were installed in the substitute benches and the changing rooms of the west stand and the entrance tunnels to the playing field were refurbished.

The water tank behind the west stand, painted blue and white, which is the hallmark of the winery entity, had been refurbished at the beginning of the year.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the club made a special request through its networks: “We are happy to return home, but for public health reasons we cannot celebrate together. We ask you, member and fan, that you stay at home. “

The Mendoza Security Ministry has arranged an operation with 200 police officers to prevent excesses. There will be a perimeter security ring that will surround the block, between Balcarce and Lencinas streets, up to Belgrano and Miter.

The tombino fervor is lived in the streets of Mendoza. The fans of Godoy Cruz cannot enter the field but they have not deprived themselves of walking its streets, looking at the stands and stopping in front of the sign on the bridge that reminds that this is not just any year: 2021 is the centenary of the club grocer and, for those things of destiny, the team returns to the neighborhood.