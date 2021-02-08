Hundreds of Godoy Cruz fans gathered today to offer their last goodbye to the striker and team figure Santiago “Morro” García with a caravan to Mendoza airport, from where his remains were transferred to his native Uruguay.

The passage of the car with the footballer’s remains was also accompanied by numerous fans who, under a persistent rain, approached the side of the road to fire the scorer.

In addition, hundreds of fans gathered around the clubhouse where they chanted “El Morro belongs to the Tomba and the Tomba does not go away“showing his unconditional love for the soccer idol.

Godoy Cruz fans make a caravan to send off the remains of Morro García to the airport.

The coffin It left from the Arena Maipú complex and on its way passed through the Feliciano Gambarte Stadium and then went to the Francisco Gabrielli airport, located in the department of Las Heras, a few kilometers from the provincial capital.

While yesterday, family, friends, colleagues and supporters of Godoy Cruz dismissed the remains of the nine scorer in a wake room located in the town of Maipú.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan footballer was found dead last Saturday at his home, after taking his own life by a gunshot on Thursday morning, according to sources from the prosecution confirmed yesterday.

Godoy Cruz fans pay their homage on Paso de Maipu Street Photo: Orlando Pelichotti Diario Los Andes

In his extensive career in football, he passed through Nacional, from his country, Atlético Paranaense (Brazil), Kasimpasa (Turkey), River (Uruguay) and Godoy Cruz, where he had been since 2016.

García was the top scorer of the Mendoza team, with 51 annotations, while in the 2017-2018 season he scored 17 goals, becoming the best of the tournament in offensive matters. With his brand, he broke an eight-year streak of Uruguayan players without finishing at the top of the scorers table.