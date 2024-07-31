Essam El Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

Godolphin’s Notable Speech regained his form to win the Group 1 race at Goodwood today, under trainer Charlie Appleby and William Buick, in a decisive manner, while favourite Henry Longfellow dropped back to fourth.

Notable Speech was the winner of the 2000 Guineas Classic, and his unbeaten record was only seventh in the St James’s Palace Royal Stakes.

Notable Speech also became the first 2000 Guineas winner since Frankel in 2011 to combine the Newmarket Classic with the G1 at Goodwood in the same season.

“He was working at full tilt today,” said jockey Buick, who won his first Group 1 race. “He’s a fantastic Guineas winner, he has a very rare skill with the feet and he showed that again today and I’m delighted.”

“I have to thank trainer Charlie Appleby and the whole Godolphin team, they have done a really good job with him to get him back to his best after a disappointing performance in the St James’s, which was so bad it was hard to believe,” he said.