Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s Nation’s Pride, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and the leadership of William Buick, continued his journey of brilliance in American racing, after winning the Arlington Million Stakes, Group 1, over a distance of 2000 metres, at Colonial Downs in the United States.

The son of the stallion “Tofelo”, the title holder of the Dubai Millennium Stakes 2023 in Dubai, managed to achieve his fourth victory in the first-class races after a strong performance, outperforming the runner-up “Integration” by a length and three-quarters of a length.

With this win, “Nations Pride” continues a successful run in the United States that began in 2022, where he won the Saratoga Derby (G1) and the Jockey Club Derby (G3) at Aquaduct, in addition to winning the Canadian International (G1) at Woodbine last year.

“Nations Pride is an excellent horse, very easy going and does exactly what you want him to do and is fun to ride,” said William Buick. “He has adapted well to North American racing. His preferred distance is a mile and a quarter, although he could easily compete at a mile and a half. We will see what the trainer and team do with him next time.”