Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s Highland Falls has claimed the Jockey Club Gold Cup (Gr1) at Saratoga Racecourse, his first Group 1 win and a ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The son of stallion Curlin, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Flavien Prat, has finished in the top four in all eight of his career starts, including a win in the Group 3 Plym Stakes at Churchill Downs in June.

In this race he managed to occupy a prominent position throughout the stages of the race and overcame some early congestion to settle for second place, a length behind Whitney Stakes winner Arthur’s Ride, but jockey Flavien Prat turned Highland Falls away from the fence approaching the first turn and reduced Arthur’s Ride’s lead to half a length, before closing the gap to less than a neck after the first half mile.

Highland Falls continued to press hard and the horse crossed the line four lengths clear of Byrnes, with Desarm taking third after a close finish with Tapit Trace, while Arthur’s Ride dropped to fifth at the finish.

“The plan was to go out front and put Arthur’s Ride under pressure,” said Brad Cox. “Flavien did a great job of pushing the horse hard into the first corner, then easing off before the turn and then putting pressure from the back.

“The Breeders’ Cup Classic is definitely something we will look at,” Cox added. “I don’t know if we need to race before that, but we will consult Godolphin on whether we go there. I’m delighted to get that Group 1 win, he’s got a great pedigree, he’s got a fantastic build, so I’m excited to get a Group 1 win in that race.”