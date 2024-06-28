Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The Godolphin pony, “First Mission,” is taking on a new challenge, through the Stephen Foster Stakes, Grade 1, for a distance of 1800 meters, which will be held on Saturday at Churchill Downs in America.

Four-year-old First Mission is looking forward to his first win in the first category, after his brilliance in the second category of the Alishiba Stakes, where he excelled by four lengths in the Kentucky Oaks.

The stallion’s son, Street Sense, also had an impressive five-length win in the G3 Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park in March, but Brad Cox’s First Mission finished runner-up by a nose in the Clark Stakes in November during his only other start at Churchill Downs. .

Michael Banahan, director of racehorse production at Godolphin in America, said: “First Mission” has been in excellent condition since winning the G2 Alishiba Race, and trainer Brad Cox is very pleased with his condition and expects him to perform very well here.

At the same ceremony, “Automan Fleet” for Godolphin, supervised by Charlie Appleby, seeks its second successive victory in the classified races, when it competes in the first class Wise Dan Stakes.

The five-year-old horse won comfortably by a length in the Grade 3 Arlington Stakes in early June, adding to his previous win in North America in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy Stakes last season.