Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin’s “Essential Quality” put the UAE horses at the top again, after taking the title of the 153rd edition of the Belmont Stakes, the third side of the American Triple Crown, within less than 24 hours of Godolphin’s historic victory in the English derby title.

“Essential Quality” regained its supremacy after the Kentucky Derby setback, when it engaged in a confrontation with “Hot Road Charlie” in an exciting version of the Belmont Stakes for the first category, for a distance of 2,400 meters, with the participation of 8 horses, at Belmont Park, in the United States.

The two-year horse champion for the year 2020 had a collision when exiting the gate, took an outside track, and finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby last May, and this time he started from the gate without problems led by Louis Saez, and ran in fifth place among the eight participants, while he proceeded “ Hot Rod Charlie” and “Rock Your World” scored fast time slices in the lead, and “Rumpower” came in third place. But at the corner, “Essential Quality”, with its strong start, managed to snatch the lead and maintain it firmly until the finish line, to win in a time of 2:27:11 minutes, a difference of length and a quarter of length from the second-placed “Hot Rod Charlie”, while “Rumbauer” came. In third place.

The victory is Brad Cox’s first in the US Triple Crown. “The mile and a half around the track was a long but exciting distance, and I think the pace suited our horse, and Hot Rod Charlie did an excellent job, and we held a good position with the fast pace,” Cox said. , which contributed to reducing the difference with the lead at a later stage. Louis Saez did well to put the Essential Quality in a good position on the straight turn, where he was already able to show his endurance at a late stage. It seemed as if “Hot Road Charlie” still had a store of abilities, so I knew that the confrontation would rage on the straight path. At present, I think the Essential Quality is the best three-year-old horse in the country.”