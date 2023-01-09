Essam Al-Sayed (Dubai)

The Godolphin team, under the supervision of coach Charlie Appleby, successfully defended the Zabeel Trophy Championship, which was held on “Sunday” evening at the Meydan Racecourse.

Sovereign Prince, led by William Buick, confirmed his good candidacy, with a strong victory in the fourth round and the main one for the mile distance – grass, (conditions), whose prize is 120 thousand dirhams, with the participation of 8 horses, and the champion recorded a time of 1:36:61 minutes.

Buick said, after achieving his first victory in the Emirates season at only the sixth attempt: “He is an uncomplicated horse, and no one wanted to take the lead early, so I was happy to let him go. We know he loves this grassy track in Meydan.”

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa, continued their good performances, when “Nebras”, led by Jan Van Overmeyer, snatched the third half prize for a distance of 1200 meters for the Rivera title, recording 1:10:59 minutes.

Coach Ahmed bin Harmash and rider Ray Dawson drew attention through the wonderful double, which came through “Mr. Raj” by Ahmed bin Touq Al Marri, in the second half for a distance of 1400 meters for the title of Creek View, and the champion scored 1:25:59 minutes.

The second victory came for Ibn Harmash and Dawson, via the horse “Gareth” by Muhammad Ahmed Al-Sabousi, in the sixth and final round for a distance of 1900 meters for the title of Mina, and the champion recorded a time of 1:56:65 minutes.

And “Perchan Empire” gave the first victory to the owner, Ahmed Al-Sayed Al-Hashemi, under the supervision of Hamad Al-Marar, and the leadership of Rowan Scott, when he snatched the victory by 0.75 lengths in the first half for a distance of 1400 meters for the Park Avenue title, recording 1:24:30 minutes.

The colt “Street Mode” by Juma Mubarak Al-Junaibi, under the supervision of Musabeh Al-Muhairi, and led by Antonio Friso, presented a wonderful show before snatching the title of the fifth race for a distance of 1600 meters for the Reef title, recording a time of 1:38:73 minutes.