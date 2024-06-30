Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin horses, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby and driven by William Buick, achieved a well-deserved double at the ancient Newmarket racecourse in Britain through both “Noble Dynasty” and “King of Conquest.”

“Noble Dynasty” won the 1,400-meter Criterion Stakes race, and Ibn “Dabawi” was able to seize the lead and achieve his first victories in the third category races.

As for the horse “King of Conquest,” he was able to snatch the title of the Fred Archer Stakes “Qaaem” race, over a distance of 2400 metres, after a strong and wonderful performance, recording his second victory in a row following his comfortable victory in the Tapster Stakes race earlier this month.

The five-year-old, who previously won the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood in 2023, finished a nose second to Middle Earth in the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes at Newbury in May.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Noble Dynasty’s form has been consistent this year and we are delighted to see him win a G3 race. He is similar to King of Conquest in that they are good at running in front of the other horses in the morning but they can also do well in the morning. In the afternoon, too.”

Charlie Appleby said of King of Conquest: “He gives it his all and prefers a high pace. He competed in the Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2) at the Guineas Festival and the race became tactical, which does not suit him.”