Shock at Inter: Diego Godín is one step away from Cagliari. The surprising information was printed this afternoon La Gazzetta dello Sport: the golf equipment had been already speaking about the way forward for Radja Nainggolan and reached an settlement for the switch of the defender, whose output can be “very shut” in response to the newspaper.

The exatlético had not began his first interista course as a starter, however his dedication and humility led him to change into untouchable in current months, taking part in all of the video games of the journey within the Europa League ended with the defeat within the last in opposition to Sevilla . Regardless of his good performances, nevertheless, Conte considers him out of his plans and along with his sale the place can be launched for a brand new signing, that of Matteo Darmian, from Parma.

After a single yr with 36 appearances and two targets, then, Godín will proceed his profession in Sardinia, and it’s no coincidence. His spouse, Sofía Herrera, was born proper in Cagliari, the place her father Pepe performed between 1990 and 1995.