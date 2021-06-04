Diego Godín has his future in the air. As happened last summer, the Uruguayan defender does not know where he will play next season. What seems certain is that it will not do so in Cagliari. From the top they have spoken about their player and the problem they have having him in their squad. “We can no longer afford it”, said Stefano Capozucca, Cagliari’s sporting director. LThe point is that Godín charges 4 million euros per season, a very high salary for the tonic of the squad.

“Before we carry out other market operations we must solve the Godin problem that we can no longer afford to have him on the staff. The salary is too high”, have expressed openly to the press. In Italy they assure that Godín would have offers from Argentine football (Workshops) and another from Dinamo Moscow. None of them would be to your liking.

The Uruguayan, now focused on preparing for the Copa América, continues to play in one of the major leagues. At the moment he has a contract in force until 2023. “Welcome Godín. Cagliari is proud to announce that it has acquired the sports services of footballer Diego Godín from Inter: the strong Uruguayan defender signed an agreement that binds him to the rossoblù colors until June 30, 2023 “, they said proudly on the day of his presentation.

The truth is that Godín’s career since leaving Atlético de Madrid in the summer of 2019 has gone downhill. At Inter he never found the security that he had under Cholo Simeone’s orders and they soon opened the exit door for him. In Cagliari the sporting theme is going well, but such a high cost player is a burden for the club. We will see what happens with Godín …