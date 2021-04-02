Diego Godín (35 years old) is an authorized voice to speak of Atlético de Madrid. The Uruguayan center-back spent nine seasons at the rojiblanco club and reached 389 games, scoring 27 goals, none more important than the one he did at the Camp Nou to give the last league to the mattress team. From that position, as a living myth of the club, he is able to define with some emotion the meaning so typical of Atleti.

Likewise, in this in-depth interview with AS, Godín also refers to the moment of his goodbye: “What I have are good memories, memories of the fans, my friends, the people who work at the club, good memories of everything and No agreement was reached and it was difficult. At the time I cried because it is difficult when you leave your house, when you leave the place where you always wanted to be, the place you love, where you have people who love you and that you love. But I will always have nice memories of Atleti “.