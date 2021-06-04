Outrage in the selection of Uruguay. The Light blue tied with Paraguay in the Centennial zero to zero, but the Tabárez they could win if the referee and the VAR a goal from Jonathan Rodríguez would have been valid in the first half.

Diego Godin, captain and central historical of the selected team, charged against Conmebol for the decision taken: “Shame“, he published on his networks. Minutes later, he published another message advising that he had images from the other angle, to leave no room for doubt.

Another of the important players of the selection, Jose Maria Gimenez, did the same and wrote: “There is something that I miss you see …”.

We will see if the Conmebol explain the play and take out the audio of the VAR how he does after games and if this behavior has consequences.