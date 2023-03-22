Born in 1980, i GUNPLA they have become a mass phenomenon in Japan and, over the years, have spread like wildfire to the rest of the world. What is it about? For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, these are the model kits taken from the universe of Mobile Suit Gundamborn from the 1979 animated series which, after over forty years of history, continues to delight us with new anime, manga, video games and above all from Plastic Model which, in recent years, have been able to conquer even those who have never heard of Gundam. In fact, it is not unusual to see GUNPLA modelers and collectors who have never even seen an episode of the anime, but who have been hopelessly attracted by the fun offered by the assembly, coloring and customization of these assembly kits. The subject of this review is the pair of instruments that model makers from all over the world dream of with shining eyes because they have now become legends. Let’s talk about designer tools GodHandcompany of Niigatain the prefecture of Fukushimawhich has been able to establish itself above all thanks to the revolutionary quality of its clippers.

The modeling nippers (nipperin international jargon) are an essential tool for the assembly of almost all GUNPLAs — with the exception of kits such as Entry GradeThe Haropla and a few others — because they allow you to separate the pieces from the “runners”or the plastic grids in which they are set through the “gate” that is, small segments of plastic to be cut accurately using these tools. GodHand has entered the erotic dreams of GUNPLA enthusiasts due to its particular nature as a “single edged nipper”, i.e. nippers with only one sharp edge. This allows you to cut the pieces from the runners while avoiding the appearance of “stress marks”, i.e. white marks deriving from bad cutting of the plastic. To avoid stress and nub mark (the signs that denote the evident detachment of the pieces from the runners) there are numerous techniques and expedients, but have a couple of GodHand Ultimate Nipper SPN-120 it is definitely a leap forward, and those who have tried them after years and years of “traditional” and cheap clippers tell you it. The price at which they are sold is quite high, of course, but with GodHand your way of building GUNPLA and model kits in general will change radically.

By cutting the piece a few millimeters away from the plastic of the runner and then finishing it further with the SPN-120 it’s a great way to hide nub marks altogether. Finally, to further refine the pieces, it is possible to use a modeling scalpel or alternatively very fine sandpaper, from 600 to 2000, to scratch and polish the surface until the marks disappear. GodHand, like many other modeling tool companies, also has its own line of abrasive sponges that you can use, in a much simpler way and with better results, instead of sandpaper. Together with the clippers, thanks to GodHand e Mecha Universe I also managed to grab a nice set of sponges from the line Kamiyasu Sanding Spongewith a grain that goes from 120to retouch more problematic areas, up to the incredible grain of 10,000through the classics 600, 800, 1000, 2000 and quite hard to find grits like sandpaper like 6000 And 8000.

What if GodHand clippers changed the way I ride Gundams, Zaku and more, the sponges Kamiyasu they literally blew my brain, how much easier and more effective to use than homemade files with sandpaper and wooden strips which I used until now. To test the Ultimate Nipper and Kamiyasu I chose one of the latter HGU extension products from BANDAIthe “Revive” version of theMS-06 Zaku II. Personally, I limit myself to “dry” assembling the model kits (basically without glues and colors), personalizing them only through the Gundam Marker with panelling, various retouches and aging through the “Real Touches”. Even just assembling the Zaku and finishing it with the Kamiyasu, the result went well beyond my expectations: I managed to hide almost all of the nub marks, except for some stress marks due to the first pieces detached by the runners with the GodHand clippers: to learn how to use them properly you need to do a minimum of practice, for this reason I advise you to test them on a not too expensive kit and above all to follow the tutorial that I include below.

How to use the Ultimate Nipper Godhand SPN-120

Even if you’re a more experienced and fussy modeler, using seaming products as well as primer and airbrush to completely repaint your models, the products GodHand are right for you: completely hiding the residues of the runners is more essential than ever to obtain an excellent result. What I can recommend is to take care of your GodHand during and after use to avoid premature wear and, in the worst case, blade breakage. Always cut the runners avoiding the thicker plastic (that of the main “branches”), always clean the blades after each cut from any plastic residues and always put the Ultimate Nippers back in the case provided after each use. And make sure they never, NEVER fall on the floor.

If I managed to tease your heart of Gunpla BuilderI will immediately explain how to bring home a pair of SNP-120 of GodHand and maybe a nice pack of Kamiyasu to accompany you. The official European dealer of GodHand is based in Spain and is about Mecha Universean amazing shop of GUNPLA and modeling accessories where you will find everything you need to try your hand at it for the first time or perfect your hobby. Being within the European Union, we are not forced to pay customs duties and shipments are cheap and very fast. Inside the shop you can find Gundam model kits divided by year of production, grade and series to which they belong, but also kits from many other series, but above all original gadgets produced by Mecha Universe itself and depicting some of the most loved Mobile Suits : mugs, stickers and t-shirts that will make Gundam fans like me happy. And you can get free mugs by shopping on the site.

Have you ever tried to build GUNPLA? And have you ever used GodHand clippers? Let us know what you think in the comments below.