There are currently some Temporary PS5 Exclusives Coming to Xbox Series X | S, as is the case with Godfall. This action title produced by Gearbox Software and developed by Counterplay Games has not managed to reap the success that everyone thought it could have. Therefore, recent leaks have indicated that Godfall is coming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass soon, trying to regain lost popularity. Not very complicated task if it manages to be included in the Game Pass catalog as indicated by the leaks.

The exclusivity of Godfall with Sony is 6 months, therefore, from May 12 this interesting title could reach Xbox Series X | S as well as be included in Game Pass. Now, as indicated by the well-known Idle Sloth through your Twitter account, Godfall would arrive on Xbox Series X | S between the months of May and June 2021 in the company of a collector’s edition, which could include the rest of paid content such as DLC. In addition, there are plans to add it to Microsoft’s successful service, although it has not been specified whether it will be released or later.

Godfall will come to Xbox Series X | S in May or June. Planned for Xbox Game Pass. There will be a collector’s edition for Godfall on PS5, Xbox Series X | S this year and will arrive on Stadia in late 2021.

Godfall is a new next generation fighting and looting game set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic. Embark on an adventure in this action-fantasy RPG that uses intense third-person melee combat to engage players in obtaining loot, donning legendary armor, and defeating ruthless enemies. Take on challenging missions that will reward you with impressive loot as you defeat the enemies that confront you.

