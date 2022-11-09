Sponsored videos and posts, banners, articles, and so on and so forth. With a massive advertising campaign we were introduced to the new phenomenon free-to-play of the moment, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKEa product that has begun to be talked about mainly for a peculiar aspect: the fanservice.

Much like Blue Archiveanother highly played f2p, NIKKE puts us in the shoes of a commander grappling with various platoons of female soldiers. Our character will be the only male figure in the game, thus leaving us at the mercy of a cast of all female characters, characters that we will have to be able to scout in various rarities (R, SR and SSR) in the inevitable gacha mechanic.

Although the fanservice is indeed an important side, which to be honest it is not even that much compared to what we hear about it, the real heart of this title is a simple but interesting gameplay. In fact, we are talking about a shooter in which we will have to assemble a platoon of soldiers to be sent in the various missions, missions that take place in two phases, an exploratory one in which we will have to wander around some maps and defeat the enemies that populate them, and that of real battle and proper, where we will not entirely control the movements of the characters, but in which we will only have to aim at the various enemies and will be fired automatically once the target is acquired.

In the battle phases we will see our soldiers only from behindleaving us an interesting visual for some derriere (or assesif you pass me the technical term) that will bounce sinuously thanks to the recoil of the shots fired, and as simple as it may seem, the gameplay proposed by each of the heroines will change depending on the firearm: there are machine guns, assault and precision rifles, rocket launchers, the inevitable shotguns, and so on. Each weapon plays differently from the other to offer variety.

To counter a fairly slow level-up mechanic, which does not yet enjoy the presence of extra scenarios or missions to obtain various materials such as coins, upgrade chips and other useful items for leveling like many other free-to-play offerings, comes the very useful synchronization mechanic, which evaluates the female soldiers with the highest level in our possession and reflects that level on the characters we have selected. Practical Example: Have you just found a character you’d like to quickly level up but lack the materials? Just add it to the list of characters to synchronizeand this will instantly reach the same level at no cost.

Having just been launched, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE does not yet enjoy a lot of tempting content capable of keeping players glued for long sessions beyond the story mode, and obviously there are some bugs, but with the feedback of the players (who are already starting to collect with in-game questionnaires) it will have all what it takes to become an increasingly valid product over time.

We are already playing with it and having good times in his company, and you? Let’s hope it’s not just one of the usual fires in the pan that stop being talked about almost immediately.