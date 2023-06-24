Goddess of Victory: NIKKE the sexy shooter developed by the Korean team Shift Up, launched last November on iOS and Android and then also on PC, has totaled in the space of six months gross of more than 400 million dollars on mobile.

While not a hentai title that can be played one-handed, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE boasts a roster of hypersexualized protagonists no laughing matter, who rightfully have their backs to the player as they take on hordes of on-screen enemies.

Where does the money come from? According to data from Sensor Tower, a surprising 60% of revenues were generated in Japan, with the USA (15%) and South Korea (13%) following. Japan also ranks first in terms of number of installations (23%), followed by the USA (14%) and Thailand (11%).

The great success of the game has not gone unnoticed, if we consider that immediately after the launch of Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Tencent decided to buy 20% of the shares of its development team, Shift Up.