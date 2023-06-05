Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a free-to-play shooter with a decidedly itchy style, which precisely by virtue of this peculiarity is going very strong on PC, iOS and Android, and Shirogane has made a alice cosplayone of the main characters in the game.

As can be seen in the video below, the result is a real fair of pink and latex, with the Russian model who makes everything more digestible thanks to her well-known sympathy and obviously an out of the ordinary physicality.

A sort of Sunset Riders-style cover shooter, but with much less far west and much more buttocks, Goddess of Victory: Nikke certainly belongs to a particular vein but that hasn’t prevented it from cashing in something like seventy million dollars only in the first month of distribution.

Returning instead to Shirogane, among his latest works we point out Gwen from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Peach from Super Mario Bros. the film, Ganyu from Genshin Impact and Zelda from Tears of the Kingdom.