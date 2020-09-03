Husband reached 1176 km scooty to test his wife, there was no money for petrol Husband reached 1176 km scooty to test his wife, there was no money for petrol Husband reached 1176 km scooty to test his wife, there was no money for petrol

Don’t miss the exam Due to Corona, there is no means to come from Godda to Gwalior. The train is also closed. The condition of the house is not like that of Dhananjay that someone used to come for examination by private vehicle. The wife wished that the examination should not be missed. She wants to become a teacher after being deled. At the same time, her husband works as a cook in a company in Gujarat. The job went away because of the lockdown. Been sitting at home since 3 months. The remaining money was spent.

Husband drove 1176 KM Scooty In such a situation, Dhananjay decided to come from Godda to Gwalior Scooty to realize his wife’s dream. Facing all the difficulties, Dhananjay has reached Gwalior with his son Soni Hembram from Scooty. There were many problems along the way but he did not give up. Dhananjay has to go through various hilly and plains routes of Bihar, UP and MP to reach Gwalior.

15 thousand were asking for rent Dhananjay told that some private buses were found to come here. From Godda to Gwalior, 15 thousand rupees per person was asking for rent. But we did not have so much money that we could pay the rent. We had booked the ticket in the train, but the train has been canceled at the last moment. On August 28, we left Godda. Reached Gwalior on 30 August.

Pledge to keep jewelry Dhananjay did not even have so much money due to going to the job that he used to get petrol filled in Scooty to come to Gwalior. Also could have spent the way. In such a situation, Dhananjay’s wife Soni mortgaged his jewelry. Dhananjay is pledging ornaments worth Rs 10,000, in return for which he has to pay Rs 300 interest every month. It has cost a total of 3500 rupees to reach Gwalior. To stay here, have rented a room for 1500 rupees.

Will go back only from scooty Dhananjay will return to Godda after Scooty with his pregnant wife. The couple faces an economic challenge even today. But wife Sonny Hembram insists she has to become a teacher. Dhananjay himself is not even 10th. Wants to realize this dream of his wife in some way.

If fresh, the mountain of troubles breaks. It has been shown by Dhananjay Manjhi, a resident of Jharkhand. The people of Dhananjay are from Jharkhand, but their discussion is being talked about a lot in Madhya Pradesh these days. In Gwalior, 1176 km from Godda, Dhananjay has arrived to test his wife Soni. Wife Sonny Hembram is appearing for the delayed second year test here. Dhananjay is being discussed because he has taken his 7-month pregnant wife from Scooty to Gwalior, because the train is not running yet. The financial situation is not such that they bring by car.