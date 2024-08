The picture leaves no questions unanswered. It shows the tower of the Potsdam Garrison Church as a wooden backdrop. It is supported by a wooden arm raised in the Hitler salute. The swastika is emblazoned above the tower portal, the top floor shows the Reich war flag, above it a spiked helmet with a Prussian eagle and the motto “God with us”. Blood drips from the historical scaffolding onto the floor, on which another swastika can be seen as a silhouette.