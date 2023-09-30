Former president Jair Bolsonaro was welcomed with a party by supporters in Fortaleza. In the capital of Ceará, the politician who is ineligible due to a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) gave a speech at a political event promising to return “God willing”.

At the event attended by a crowd, Bolsonaro mentioned the name of deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE) who intends to run for mayor of the capital of Ceará and state deputy Carmelo Neto. “The two young people, Carmelo and our André who represent all of us here in Fortaleza. To all of you, thank you very much for the opportunity. Thank you, my God, for the second life and for the mission of being in charge of the Executive for four years. God willing, this is his will, in the future we will return”, Bolsonaro spoke .

Always surrounded by supporters, the former president visited a shopping mall where he stopped to eat a pizza in the food court and heard shouts of “myth, myth!”.



