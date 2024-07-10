Zakharova told Pugacheva that God will sort out the shelling in Kyiv without advice

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova responded to the statement of the singer Alla Pugacheva about the incident with the missile hitting the building of the children’s hospital “Okhmatdet” in Kyiv. She wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

People’s Artist of the USSR Alla Pugacheva published a photo of a child in a woman’s arms. Under the photo, Alla Pugacheva wrote: “God is patient, but there is a limit to everything.”

It seems to me that God will figure it out without Alla Borisovna Pugacheva’s advice – not Timoshka, he sees a little Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Pugacheva was asked to be recognized as a foreign agent

State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev sent a request to the Russian Ministry of Justice asking to recognize Pugacheva as a foreign agent. The parliamentarian indicated that the singer is under foreign influence and is engaged in Russia in “targeted collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of the Russian Federation and dissemination of messages to an indefinite number of people.” The request notes that Pugacheva, using social networks, regularly posts biased materials about socio-political events in Russia, as well as data that discredits the work of the law enforcement system and government agencies, and actively comments on events related to the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of ​​a special military operation.

In turn, member of the State Duma Committee on Culture Sergei Solovyov pointed out that Pugacheva is being turned into an instrument of political provocations. According to him, the artist is being used to “justify the brutal crimes of the Kyiv regime.”

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin expressed the opinion that Pugacheva was pushed to make such statements by unscrupulous people or the media. “Such statements must be made responsibly. Simply following the efforts of Western propagandists is a very dangerous and absurd thing for public figures,” Karasin said. The senator recalled that the Russian Armed Forces have instructions to avoid strikes on peaceful targets.

“Okhmatdet” came under attack from Norwegian NASAMS

On July 8, several powerful explosions thundered in Kyiv. The country’s authorities said that a number of objects, including a children’s hospital, were hit, and blamed the Russian Armed Forces for the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in connection with this, the country requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for July 9.

In turn, the Kremlin’s official representative Dmitry Peskov stated that a missile fired by the air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell on the hospital in Kyiv. He called for being guided by the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry, which rules out strikes by Russian military on civilian targets.

Later, military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk explained to Lenta.ru that the hospital was hit by a Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile. This system for combating drones and cruise missiles was transferred to Kiev in 2022. “What happened on July 8 is that they placed it in a residential area, and when our missiles began to attack military-industrial facilities, the missile began to target our missiles, but crashed into houses along the trajectory, including the hospital,” he suggested.