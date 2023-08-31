The last post by Michael Zanera, the worker overwhelmed by the train in the Turin area

The latest social post by Michael Zanera, the worker who died together with four other colleagues after being run over by a train in the Turin area, makes you shiver.

In a video on TikTok, published a few hours before his death, in fact, Michael Zanera, who was a welder by profession, had shown an image, or better yet a symbol, that appeared while he was doing his job.

“It’s the first time this has happened to me, while I was tying the rail a crucifix came out. God definitely wants to tell me something even though I call him every day lately because it’s not a good time for me” wrote the worker.

A disturbing message, written a few hours before finding death. “Rest in peace Michael, a chilling omen,” commented one of his friends.

Zanera and the other four victims were working on the Turin-Milan line, between Chivasso and Brandizzo, when they were hit by a train traveling at 160 kilometers per hour.

“A colleague from 118 told me he saw a creepy scene, with human fragments within 300 meters. It is a huge tragedy,” said the mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni.