He Ghanaian Raphael Dwamena, Egnatia striker and former player for teams such as Levante and Zaragoza, died this Saturday during the Albanian Super League match that his team was playing against Partizani.

Dwamena, a 27-year-old footballer raised in the Red Bull Salzburg youth academy, fainted 24 minutes into the match and despite the immediate intervention of doctors and being urgently transferred by ambulance to a hospital, he could not be revived.

(Colombia National Team: there are two possible surprises in the lineup to play against Brazil)(Meet the Tour de France champion who is on the verge of bankruptcy)

Strong declarations

The Albanian Football Federation (AFL) has expressed in a statement “its deepest condolences” to the player’s family and Egnatia “for this great loss that has shocked the entire Albanian football community.”

The organization has announced that all matches scheduled for this weekend in all the championships it organizes have been postponed to a date to be determined as a sign of mourning for the death of the eight-time Ghanaian international.

In January 2020, after several similar mishaps, he underwent surgery in Zaragoza and a device was installed in his heart and he could not play for almost three years. Doctors recommended he not play again, but he insisted on doing so.

Last interview

After passing through Levante, he signed for Danish club Vejle and spoke to Eel newspaper of Aragón in an exclusive interview.

What memories do you have of your year at Zaragoza?



–Very good. I miss the club, the players, the staff and the fans. And I also miss playing in that stadium, the little I was able to do there was a sensational atmosphere with the fans.

How did you feel when you had to leave football in October due to your heart condition?

Obviously, it wasn’t a good feeling to have to give up football, it was a hard blow to stop playing at that time. But I knew I would play again because God is always faithful and always with me.

How did you handle the news, that your situation became public?

Accepting the news was not a problem. And the media will publish everything they hear, that is not something new, it always happens.



The operation in January and the implantation of the ICD gave him hope of returning. When did he feel ready?

At all times. I always feel like nothing is wrong with me. I believe that God is the one who takes care of my heart. I may have symptoms of heart problems or other things, but I am never afraid. God is with me.

(Gerard Piqué and the balance of his first year of separation from Shakira: he didn’t hold anything back)