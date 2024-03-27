At least two of the six drug boats that, on February 9, took refuge from the storm in the port of Barbate (Cádiz) made up to seven passes and attacks at high speed in just under three minutes against the Civil Guard zodiac that , with six agents on board, tried to throw them out of the premises. The last one, in which a boat with four outboard motors passed over the zodiac of the armed institute, is the one that murdered agents Miguel Ángel González and David Pérez, and left the other four injured. All of these attacks were recorded by the GoPro (small waterproof camera) worn on his helmet by one of the civil guards, First Corporal David AC, who suffered serious injuries. The images have become further evidence against the six alleged occupants of the drug boat who were subsequently arrested and imprisoned.

The video, 12 minutes and 30 seconds long, begins at the moment the Civil Guard boat begins to sail and heads towards the place where the drug boats are located, details a report from the Civil Guard included in the summary and to which EL PAÍS has had access. Due to the size of the Zodiac, much smaller than the criminals' boats, the agents' intention was not so much to arrest its crew but to dissuade them from leaving the place. The images show that the agents are aware of the great aggressiveness that the drug traffickers' piloting reveals and the danger it posed to them. The police document includes the literal transcription of the dialogue that the agents had the 50 seconds before suffering the attack of the drug boat and the 42 seconds after. Thus, in the moments before the deadly attack, this is the conversations that the agents had:

—Godsss, Godsss, shoot, shootPussy, shoot in the air, damn.

—They're coming for us, ennn.

—Shoot in the air.

—They're coming for us.

-Shooting?

—Quillotake out the weapon.

—Shoot or not?

—Take out the gun, damn.

—That's it, the weapon is here.

—This is where the turn takes place.

—Do you have the gun there or what?

—It's coming.

—He's coming, he's coming here.

Detail of the agent on the bow of the boat and who then fell into the water after the impact. CIVIL GUARD

Another report from the Civil Guard highlights that in the face of the harassment and violence of the attacks, “the agents used firearms, shooting as a deterrent in the moments before the last attack.” Three civil guards who were waiting at the port confirmed in their statements that that day they heard “several detonations” coming from their companions' boat and that they identified them as “intimidating shots” or “warning” from the zodiac of their companions “in the face of imminent of the onslaught.” However, this did not prevent the drug boat, with four outboard motors, from hitting them violently.

These three agents who remained on the shore describe the maneuver as clearly intentional and with the intention of killing their colleagues: “[La narcolancha] “It moves at high speed towards the interior part of the port, making a turn to face the official boat of the corps, gain speed and ram it directly without making any type of maneuver to avoid being run over.” One of these civil guards considers that this maneuver shows “with absolute clarity their intention.” [la de los tripulantes de la narcolancha] to run over the six agents.”

The police document highlights that this impact “occurred at such a high speed that it is barely captured by the camera, which gives an idea of ​​the forcefulness of the attack suffered.” The three civil guards who were in the port stated in their statements that at the moment of the attack they heard “a loud blow like a dry crunch” and that they were able to “observe how the lights of the official boat began to move abruptly in all the areas.” addresses”. The drug boat had crossed the zodiac from port to starboard, crossing “practically the front half of the boat.”

After the impact and already battered, “the police boat begins its journey towards the same pontoon from which it left for the sea” with five of the occupants. One of the deceased had been left in the water and was picked up shortly after. In that fragment you hear how several of the agents help those who have been injured, until they reach the port and receive assistance from other civil guards who were waiting. On the same dock the second agent dies due to the severity of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the drug boat fled towards the town of Sotogrande (Cádiz), where three of its alleged occupants got off: Jairo José PG, José Antonio GC, alias The Sparks, and David GN In the municipality they were detained when they were going to be picked up by a car on board which was the father and a relative of the former, who were also arrested. Meanwhile, and thanks to the cameras of the Integrated Exterior Surveillance System (SIVE) and the aerial equipment, the Civil Guard was able to follow the drug boat with the other three crew members for hours until it finally headed to La Hacienda beach, in La Line of Conception, where it was abandoned. Shortly after, the last three crew members, José Israel Á, were arrested. B., Mustafá Ch. and Francisco Javier MP, alias The Goat and Kiko the Crazy.

The six have confirmed that they were on board one of the drug boats that took refuge from the storm in the port of Barbate that day, but they have denied that it was the one that rammed the agents' zodiac. The judge investigating the case keeps them in preventive detention accused of two crimes of murder, four crimes of attempted murder, six crimes of aggravated attack, one crime of smuggling and one crime of serious resistance to a law enforcement agent.

