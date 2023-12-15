The queen has returned to, now, leave. The Crown He says goodbye, and also says goodbye as he deserves to his queen, Elizabeth II. Seven years have passed since its premiere and, now, the goodbye is expected, in a big way. Since November 4, 2016, much has changed in this series, in fiction in general and also, of course, in its portrayal, in the subject of its study and its success: the British royal family. After five and a half seasons, since the sixth has been divided into two parts, the last six chapters of the British fiction (on Netflix since Thursday) once again recover everything that has given it shine throughout these years: the silences, reflection, conversations with double and triple intentions, emotion, looking forward with one eye back, quarrels and its eternal protagonist with all her duplicities: her majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England.

If the first four chapters were almost an obligatory toll to resolve the well-known and sad fate of Diana of Wales, and had been drawn with a somewhat thicker brush than the finesse of Peter Morgan and company is used to, this time the creator has recovered the elegance that characterizes him to pose the following challenge to the viewer: what will happen to the queen. When the series began, Elizabeth II had just turned 90 and six decades on the throne, and she was still surprisingly active. Today, the panorama is different. The sovereign died at Balmoral Castle in September 2022, 15 months before the end of the series, precisely during the filming of this sixth and final season, which was temporarily paralyzed as a sign of mourning. Although this batch of episodes focuses on the late nineties and goes until the mid-2000s, that inevitable future, which Elizabeth II had very much in mind, floats throughout the season and is resolved (in a final chapter to which it is much better to go completely blind, without even knowing the plot) in a very petermorganesquevery The Crown.

More information

This entire final season tastes like farewell. It is a glimpse into the future. It's hard to even focus on the present, seeing the inevitable departures of some of its protagonists. Are not spoilers; After all, it is based on real events that happened just two decades ago. Hence the future is no longer Carlos, but William. The last season gives him a role that is very similar to that of the real world: a focused kid, without being naughty or condescending; closer to his grandmother than to his father; with Diana present and Kate Middleton as the target. As always happens in The Crown and with Morgan, we will never know what is completely true and what is a portrait created for illusion, what percentage of reality there is in fiction, but the Guillermo that is glimpsed matches quite well with what can be known about the current heir to the throne. In its plot, perhaps the one who most surprises the uninitiated in the depths of the Windsors are the goings-on of Carole Middleton, his girlfriend's mother, which are reminiscent of those of Mohamed Al Fayed last season and which open questions – to what extent? did the family of the current Princess of Wales maneuver so that she had a chance with William?—which, again, can never be resolved.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey, as the Princes of Wales Kate and William during their university years. Justin Downing/Netflix

The one who comes out the worst, as in real life, is Enrique. His character flies through the season, having nothing more than a small plot at the end, but being uncomfortable in all the chapters; that is, something similar to what really happens with him in The Firm (The company, as the British royal family is known in the United Kingdom). Enrique responds well to the name he gave to his controversial memoirs, Spare (in Spanish In the shadow), published a year ago, which means replacement or replacement. Sometimes it is even a parody: it is lame, simple-minded, disrespectful and even rude. Elizabeth II even asks William to be patient with his little brother; Being second is more complicated and has a more diluted purpose. Even so, Enrique here is not that terrible nice guy that many saw in the nineties, he is closer to a directionless mess, the image he reflects is more the one we have of him today than the one from then, when he was the favorite orphan of England. William even tells his brother that he should not dare compare himself to Diana of Wales: “Because of what she went through, she was much worse.” Another thing is to pay attention to him, his grandmother or his father.

The British royal family, in the final season of 'The Crown'.

This season the heir seems more liberated, less tormented, now without Diana and less dependent on the figures of Isabel and Philip of Edinburgh. Imelda Staunton, in her portrait of the queen, is the soul of the season, along with Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki in her copy of the Princess of Wales. All three are nominated for the Golden Globes, and the series is also up for the award in the best drama category, as well as the Emmys. It is the finishing touch, the last awards that, if obtained, the series will see.

That b-side of the monarchy that is so popular is also present this season: from Elizabeth II on horseback or pursued by her worries and daydreams – the one that begins the second chapter of the series is notable, where she imagines herself dethroned by Tony Blair – to the Caribbean adventures of Princess Margaret, which also has its own exciting episode this season. As the monarch says in one episode: “People don't come to a palace to see what they have at home.” No. People want to see from their homes what happens in those other houses that are the palaces. Morgan has allowed us for 60 chapters to look into his parlors and his kitchens, his outhouses and his stables, and here, as he promised, he closes his work. A seventh season, as so many have requested, to scrutinize the final decades of the world's most famous and fascinating monarchy does not seem likely. Not for now. He has already given it a round ending.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_