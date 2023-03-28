United States.- The unusual story of Bill Sumiel, went viral on social networks, since the Uber driver picked him up to take him to a health center and ended up donating a kidney to him.

Bill Sumiel needed a kidney and because he needed to go to the hospital, he requested the Uber ride service.

Uber driver Tim Letts and Bill got into a conversation about health issues, where Bill told him he needed a donor.

At the end of the Uber trip, the driver told Bill that “God put him in his car that day” and offered him his kidney.

It was too much of a coincidence Bill considered this a miracle, since it was just the moment when he needed it the most.

Bill wrote down the name and number Tim, after the studies, the driver’s kidney was determined to be a match.

One year after surgery, Bill is feeling great and is rehabbing at the Renal Rehabilitation Center at the University of Delaware.

While Uber driver Tim Letts now lives in Germany and he became Bill’s best friend, as he saved his life.