Republican was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was grazed in the right ear by a bullet

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party), 78 years old, spoke this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) about the shooting attack he suffered while speaking at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania), on Saturday (13.Jul). According to him, it was “only God prevented the unthinkable from happening”.

Trump was grazed in the right ear by a bullet. The Republican is doing well. He was taken to the hospital, released about 3 hours after being admitted, and returned to New Jersey. Publication on Truth Social, stated: “We will not fear, but instead remain resilient in our faith.”.

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) identified, this Sunday (14.Jul), Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attack. He was killed.

According to the New York Timesstate voter records identify Crooks as a Republican, Trump’s party. He was 20 years old, and the upcoming election, scheduled for November 5, would have been the first in which he would have been old enough to vote. In 2021, Crooks made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Projecta group that encourages Democrats to vote, through ActBluea fundraising platform, in 2021.

Pennsylvania public court records indicate he had no criminal record.

O FBI classified the act as an assassination attempt and said he was working to identify the exact motivation.

In addition to the shooter, one person in the audience was killed and two others were injured. In his post, Trump expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack.

“We pray for the recovery of those who were injured and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. At this time, it is more important than ever that we stand together and show our true character as Americans by remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to prevail.”, wrote the Republican.

“I truly love our country and I love all of you, and I look forward to speaking to our great nation this week in Wisconsin.”, he added, referring to the Republican Party National Convention.

The convention begins on Monday (July 15) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (USA). It will be the official nomination of Trump as the Republican Party candidate for the November presidential race. The event will run until Thursday (July 18). After the attack, however, there are concerns about the event’s security scheme, which will need to be reviewed.

