A armed attack occurred on a Florida highway in the hands of Georgia resident Taylon Nichelle Celestine, who left her hotel proclaiming that she had received divine orders to open fire during the eclipse solar from last Monday.

“God ordered it to me”this is how Taylon Nichelle justified the shooting that left two people injured in the middle of a highway in USA.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, Celestine, 22, Shooting against vehicles on a northwest Florida highway, injuring two drivers in an 8-kilometer stretch.

The young woman entered the highway and opened fire, hitting two drivers who were passing through the area. One was wounded in the arm and the other in the neck, who had to be hospitalized due to the severity of his injuries.

The situation led to a quick response from police, who were alerted to an active shooter on the road.

Celestine was arrested after traveling about 26 kilometers from the scene of the shooting. During his arrest, it was discovered that he was carrying a AR-15 rifle and a 9 mm caliber pistol.

Celestine currently faces several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misuse of a firearm, according to authorities.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse It occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, completely or partially blocking the Sun's light during the day. This creates a stunning visual effect where the Sun appears to temporarily darken.

During a total solar eclipsethe Moon completely covers the solar disk, leaving only the solar corona, which is the outer atmosphere of the Sun, visible.

Solar eclipses are fascinating astronomical phenomena and can be observed from different parts of the world at certain times. However, it is important to remember that you should never look directly at the Sun during an eclipse without adequate protection, as this can seriously damage your eyes.