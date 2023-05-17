David Jaffe, creator of God of War, criticized the game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, calling it “bland” and “dated looking”. He’s not alone in criticizing Zelda’s graphics, many online users have expressed the same thought. Despite this, the game achieved tremendous sales success and critical acclaim, becoming one of the most popular video games of all time.

I don’t care about realism in games. And I’m not saying the game is bad; to me, gameplay is always the main (and often times) only thing I care about. But this game is pretty bland and old looking IMO and given how important visuals seem to be to others, it seemed worth discussing. https://t.co/adggL7JJsp — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) May 12, 2023

Jaffe said he didn’t think high-quality graphics were essential, but he found it absurd that a game like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not received at least some criticism in this regard. He specified that the game isn’t bad, but in his opinion it’s pretty bland and has an outdated feel.

The fact that the game runs on hardware that is starting to get old can be a mitigating factor: the graphics expectations were in fact low for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this almost certainly has led to a greater tolerance of the players towards this lack.