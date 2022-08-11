It is a fact that the month of November will be great for the video game industry, since ambitious games such as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it is clear that the strongest would be god of war ragnarok. Given this, there are reports that many developers would be removing their games from the road so as not to collide with Kratos.

According to Tim Gettys of Kind Funny, developers and publishers may be “scared” with this game. He said they were getting out of the way of God of War ragnarok and “retiring” for now. This could be because they don’t want their games to be overshadowed by the god of war, after all he is the strongest contender at the end of the year.

Here is the snippet where he mentions this in podcast version:

God of War Ragnarök might be so big, that games are moving out of their way! YT: https://t.co/swkoGkvAx4

Podcast: https://t.co/Aq3vqlZEYv pic.twitter.com/1VqpOOkiQN — Kinda Funny (@KindaFunnyVids) August 9, 2022

It is worth mentioning that the comment could make sense, given that games like forspoken were delayed under not so convincing arguments, for their part, there are other brave ones like Skull and Bones that comes a day before ragnarok. Other than that, Pokémon is another title to launch nearby, but its brand strength isn’t a problem for it.

Remember that god of war ragnarok the next one is released November 9, 2022.

Via: comic book