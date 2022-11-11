God of War: What are the nine kingdoms | EarthGamer

After a long wait, god of war ragnarok it is already in the hands of millions of players. Now we can witness the end of the Nordic saga of Kratos and his journey through this interesting mythology. Which has captured the attention of more public thanks to these video games.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

One of the most mentioned concepts in this pair of titles is the 9 kingdoms. Although we travel to several of them in the skin of the god of war, there are still things we do not know. That is why today we share with you what these are according to Norse mythology. Maybe then you will appreciate more the work of the developers to bring them to life.

Asgard, the abode of the gods in mythology and in God of War

Let’s start with the kingdom that surely even what they did not play God of War have heard: Asgard. According to mythology, this is a golden city that functions as the abode of the Norse gods. With Thor, Loki, Tyr and Baldur often being mentioned as traveling to or from this site. The most common method to get here is the Bifrost or rainbow bridge.

Source: Otto Schenk

There is often confusion between Asgard and Valhalla. However Asgard is supposedly a physical place where these gods live. While Valhalla could be interpreted as the sky of Norse mythology. Where the souls of warriors go to spend eternity in endless feasting and drinking.

Vanaheim, home of the Vanir

Vanaheim is another of the nine kingdoms. Its peculiarity is that it also serves as the home of gods, but different ones known as Vanir. These are related to wisdom, fertility and the ability to see the future. One of the most well-known goddesses of the Vanir is Freya, who we see in God of War 2018 and in Ragnarok.

Source: Ancient Origins

This place is mentioned only once in the Poetic Edda, the main source on Norse mythology. According to this mention, in this place Odin disguised himself and started a game with the giant Vafruthrudnir. The All-Father was searching for the origin of the god Njord, who is Freya’s father.

Alfheim, the home of the elves that we visit several times in God of War

The next kingdom is Alfheim, whose name can be translated to the land of the elves. According to mythology, this land is inhabited only by light elves. There are also dark elves but they supposedly live alongside humans in Midgard. In the God of War 2018 game we saw a war between both types of these fantastic creatures.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

According to the Poetic Edda, this entire kingdom was gifted to the goddess Freya when she lost her first milk tooth. Furthermore, ancient texts imply that this place will be the only one left standing after Ragnarok. So it will function as a refuge for the survivors of the end of the world.

Midgard, the land of men

Now it’s the turn of another of the best known places in Norse mythology: Midgard. This in theory is the place where all human beings find ourselves. This was created after the death of the giant Ymir, with the different parts of his body making up the entire terrain.

Source: Sony Santa Monica

Midgard’s importance in Norse mythology is because it will be a battlefield during Ragnarok and will also be destroyed. The world serpent, Jormugandr, will rise from the seas and poison the oceans. His departure will cause the entire Earth to be consumed by water. Until it resurfaces and the cycle of life repeats itself again. Will this be something we see in God of War Ragnarok?

Jotunheim, the main objective of our adventures in God of War 2018

Jotunheim is one of the most important places in Norse mythology. This is the place where the giants dwell, who are depicted as a danger to Midgard and Asgard. As such, it appears many times in the legends and poems of the time.

There were many important events in Jotunheim. Among them Odin’s journey to capture the Well of Mimir in search of infinite wisdom. Also Loki was tricked into kidnapping the goddess Idunn and bringing her to this place. We also cannot forget that the giant Skrymir managed to trick Thor to test what the god of thunder was capable of.

Source: Ancient Origins

In the video game of God of War 2018 it appears as an abandoned place and it is not known where the giants left. The only thing left behind was a series of prophetic murals that seemed to represent Ragnarok. Perhaps the sequel will explain in detail the fate of Jotunheim.

Muspelheim, the place where one of the most important characters of Ragnarok lives

Muspelheim is a realm often described as filled with fire and lava. This site is the abode of Surtr. This is a giant with a flaming sword who in Ragnarok will go in search of the god Freyr. His fight will be gigantic and the flames emitted by his saber will cover all of Midgard.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

Within God of War it was presented to us as a place full of different challenges for Kratos and Atreus. Besides that it was the place where one of the Valkyries was hiding. Since Muspelheim and its inhabitant, Surtr, are very important in Ragnarok, we will surely see them in the sequel.

Svartalfheim, one of the new places we meet in God of War Ragnarok

Svartalfheim is one of the kingdoms that causes some confusion among students of Norse mythology. Since there are those who assure that this is the place inhabited by the dark elves, while others assure that it is the home of the dwarves. In god of war ragnarok they decided to follow the latter theory.

Source: Sony Santa Monica

In the game it is a kingdom that seems quite industrialized, which is in keeping with its portrayal of the dwarves. This is perhaps based on a poem that mentions Svartalfheim as a place visited by Loki. In that text, the god of mischief goes in search of someone who can give Sif, Thor’s wife, new hair. This after Loki destroyed his beautiful braids as a joke.

Niflheim, a place of cold and death

According to mythology, the first kingdoms to settle during creation were Niflheim and Muspelheim. The first of them is a rather cold place where the rivers of Elivagar flow, which existed before everything. This realm is also where the goddess Hel dwells, who is in charge of the underworld.

Within Niflheim is Hel, which is the underworld of Norse mythology and a place we visit in God of War. According to the Ragnarok prophecies, the tormented souls of this realm will escape and attack Midgard during the end of the world.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

In the God of War games a separation of Niflheim and Helheim is made. However, the most accepted is that these places are one. Perhaps that is why in the Niflheim games it is a place that is quite vague where there are simply treasures and a poisonous mist.

Nidavellir or Myrkheim a kingdom that was condensed in God of War Ragnarok

Within god of war ragnarok it was decided to use Nidavellir simply as a city of dwarves. However, several scholars consider that this is actually one of the 9 kingdoms. The reason for so much confusion is that in the Eddas the 9 kingdoms are mentioned, but not specified.

Not much is known about Nidavellir, only the fact that it is the place where ‘the lineage of Sindri’ lives. Sindri was a dwarf, so it is easy to say that it is a kingdom full of these beings. It is also indicated that it is quite close to Niflheim and that it is a very dark place.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

Some texts mention Nidavellir and Svartalfheim as one place. This is why there is much confusion regarding this pair of kingdoms. Perhaps it is for this very reason that the creators of God of War decided to make some adjustments to their representation of the nine kingdoms.

Now you know what these places are and some of their most important events. Perhaps this will make you surprised if you see any of them taken on Kratos’ adventure. We also take the opportunity for you to read more about this mythology, since together with that of the Greeks, it is one of the most interesting.

