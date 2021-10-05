The many fans of God of War they love the series for the way its brutal fight is shown through a third-person cinematic perspective.

Now it seems impossible to imagine that the game’s cinematic camera has been modified in any way, but David Jaffe, the director of 2005’s God of War, revealed that the game was originally supposed to have a first person perspective.

During a video on Jaffe’s YouTube channel, where he revealed more design secrets behind the original game, he revealed that the plan to make God of War himself had been in the works for four months. The idea was to solve a gameplay problem that plagues third-person action games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance, where players can lose track of their character amidst a crowd of enemies.

Jaffe said the inspiration came from the first-person combat of Dreamcast’s hack-and-slash game Maken X. Although Jaffe admits that Maken X “it’s not the best game in the world“he claimed that his hand-to-hand combat was”done right“.

“I thought it would be a really great way to differentiate ourselves. But I think it eventually became difficult to get the kind of emotion, combat and character building that I was hoping for“Jaffe said in the video.

Santa Monica Studio’s decision to make God of War a third-person cinematic experience is thanks, says Jaffe, to the team that saw footage of Ico and Devil May Cry, during a DICE conference in Las Vegas.

Source: Kotaku.