Even if it was already almost completely certain, now the confirmation will make fans of the series happy: God of War will become a TV series for Prime Video. In collaboration with PlayStation Productions, co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, the series will tell the story of Kratos after the killing of all the Greek Pantheon.

The story should focus on the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus, as a last wish requested by Kratos’ late wife, Faye. “God of war is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its immersive worlds as with its rich storytelling.”he has declared Vernon Sandershead of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are honored to share this adventure in exploring the God of War mythology with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Santa Monica Studio.” The series will be written by Mark Fergus And Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) e Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will serve as showrunner.