There TV series from God of War had the green light from Amazonwhich revealed the first names involved in the project: showrunner Rafe Judkins and the creators of The Expanse, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will take care of the television reduction.

Announced by Sony last May, the God of War TV series will try to bring the atmosphere and spectacular action that made the PlayStation franchise famous to the Prime Video streaming platform, which has just returned to stores with the splendid God of War Ragnarok.

“God of War is an immersive, character-focused brand that we believe will captivate our audiences with its expansive worlds and rich storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios.

“We are honored to be able to share the adventure of exploring the mythology of God of War in such an epochal way together with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and the Santa Monica Studio development team.”

In production since last March, the God of War television series will follow the story of Kratos, who decides to say goodbye to his blood-soaked past in Greece and hangs up his weapons to travel to the Norse kingdom of Midgard, but upon the death of his wife goes on a journey with her son to fulfill her last wish.