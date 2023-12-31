No questions on the rumor mill of God of War Trilogy Remastered during a Q&A (questions and answers) session with the developers of Sony Santa Monica , which wasn't derailed by its main focus: Valhalla, the God of War Ragnarok DLC. Sony specifically asked not to ask related questions, as revealed by the content creator GameBreakerGod in a video with the directors of the DLC Mihir Sheth and Bruno Velazquez.

In a comment on the video, a viewer asked GameBreakerGod why he didn't ask about the rumored collection of remastered editions. The content creator responded that he was not allowed to do so.

The motivations of the content creator

For those who don't know, it is normal that in case of agreed interviews, i PR major publishers ask to exclude some topics considered sensitive, such as these rumors. It must also be said that, in the case of a direct question, the two developers would have been put in great difficulty, given that we do not believe they are authorized to talk about the development studio's future projects.

Does this mean Santa Monica is working on the collection? No, but the fact that it is considered a sensitive topic certainly gives one pause for thought.

For the rest, we remind you that in January we will be able to play the remastered edition of The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5.