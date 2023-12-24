God of War Ragnarok Valhalla has impressed critics and audiences with its content and the quality of its story (and with the fact that it is free). Players can't wait to find out when Kratos returns and a leaker may have an answer. The well-known Nick Baker – normally active on the Xbox world but from time to time ready to share some information also on the PlayStation world – states that the original God of War trilogy is coming to PS5.

“For a long time I've lamented the direction God of War went in and longed for the original God of War hack n' slash games. I love them so much. When I heard this might happen, I told a friend of mine friend who also loves the original God of War games and got excited. And I heard we might have the original trilogy of God of War remastered on PlayStation”.

Baker continues: “Now, I'm not 100% sure if it will be announced in 2024 and released in 2024 or if it comes out in 2025… this part is unclear to me, but what I hear is there will be a remaster of the God of War Trilogy.”