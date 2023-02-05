The live-action series of god of war It is underway but the information about it is scarce. However, Sony shared some details about what to expect from this one.

These come from an interview they did with Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. She previously worked at NBC Universal TV Studios and is now in charge of Sony’s IP adaptations for television.

They asked him what his favorite Sony franchises were, and upon hearing that Pope talked about Cobra Kai, The Boys and then it was the turn of the adventures of the Ghost of Sparta.

Regarding this comment ‘there’s a lot of really important IP here, we’re working on God of War, the PlayStation title, which is still in the early stages’. So production hasn’t started yet and they are progressing progressively.

Later, Katherine Pope added ‘I know the game pretty well and I’m very impressed with what they’re already doing in terms of building that world and expanding it…’.

He then implied that the team in charge is ‘[…]keeping all the values ​​of the game but also expanding it so that if you don’t know it it’s still going to be a really satisfying show on its own’. This series is likely to take a while.

What is known about the God of War live-action series?

According to what was announced in March 2022, the live-action series of god of war will be available through Amazon Prime Video. All thanks to negotiations between Sony and Amazon.

It is a production between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions. The plan is for it to debut at the same time in 240 countries and territories. The script comes from Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, creators of The Expanse.

As for the showrunner or creative producer, the person in charge is Rafe Judkins, who previously worked on The Wheel of Time. Something that has also come to light is that the series will not be based on the first game.

It will actually be inspired by god of war of 2018, so it will enter fully into Norse mythology. Details such as the cast of actors and actresses, as well as locations or director in charge are not yet available.

With details of Deadline. In addition to god of war We have more series information at EarthGamer.