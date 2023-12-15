The problem is not the quality of the story or the themes chosen, but the fact that these are applied to a character like Kratos, who originally it was very different . Within the example Jaffe also cites the more recent Indiana Jones.

God of War and God of War Ragnarok they are great games appreciated by audiences and critics. Not everyone loves them, obviously, and among these there is the creator of the saga himself. We are obviously talking about David Jaffe , no longer involved with God of War, Santa Monica Studio and Sony PlayStation. Through his YouTube channel, Jaffe commented on the most recent version of Kratos, briefly stating that he is not satisfied with it .

Jaffe explains, “I don't mean to offend, but if you're going to build a new IP or a character within the story of God of War and that character is struggling or dealing with the issues that a lot of you guys growing up and girls at the studio have dealt with, it's wonderful.”

“But don't take the character of Kratos or Indiana Jones and you say, “You know what? I'm Steven Spielberg, I'm older now and I really like family and I want to tell stories about fathers and sons and God.”

“No. Fuck you. This is not the characterwhether it's Indiana or whether it's the damned Kratos.”

“Okay? Just stop. You know, I get it. I don't know. It's just… It's just that someone has to be able to tell these people no sometimes.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Jaffe?

Regardless, we remind you that Kratos' epic ends with an unmissable (and free) DLC.