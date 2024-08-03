As far as is known Sony Santa Monica is only focused on the series of God of WarHowever, new information suggests that he is working on something new and that it has no relation to Kratos and company.

That’s what was revealed on the LinkedIn profile of one of the developers working for the studio. His name is not revealed but when he talks about his recent work experience, an unknown project jumps out.

It’s in the part that says ‘Santa Monica Studios presented me with the opportunity to return as a character supervisor, overseeing the entire development process for their new intellectual property…’.

There it is clear that it is something different from God of War. This person says he is very excited to be working with this company again, working with his team and promoting characters from video games. Can this information be trusted?

There are some who remember that there have been rumors for a long time that Cory Barlog is working on a new series, apart from God of Warwhich would take place in space. But such information has been floating around for years, and the first report appeared in 2019.

So there is nothing else to support the report at this time. Obviously, Sony Santa Monica has not issued any comment on this information and is likely to say nothing.

Rumors surrounding the studio indicate that both remakes and reissues of the first games are on the way. God of Waras well as a spin-off of Atreus. Another project related to the franchise is a television series, which will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

We just have to wait and see if this information about a new series separate from the so-called Ghost of Sparta becomes a reality.

We just have to wait and see if this information about a new series separate from the so-called Ghost of Sparta becomes a reality.

With details from ResetEra. Apart from this new series from the studio of God of War We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.