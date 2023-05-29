Sony Santa Monica has published a job announcement that suggests the start of the development of following Of God of War Ragnarok. The ad in question is looking for a person who, among the various requirements, “knows God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok (2022) and who knows how to talk in depth about the combat system, mechanics and enemies.”

Specifically the ad is looking for a “senior combat designer” who will deal with the “comrades”.

This is the first trace of the possible development of the game, taken for granted by many given the success of the last two chapters. We only have to understand where it will be set, given that the Nordic adventures of Kratos they should have come to an end, according to what Santa Monica itself declared.

There are those who think that the new scenario could be theAncient Egyptas suggested by some Ragnarok collectibles.

The announcement was discovered by Twitter user @RinoTheBouncer, whose followers then began speculating about Santa Monica’s possibilities. For example, one spoke of Atreus and his search for giants, while another of the already reported thesis of Ancient Egypt.