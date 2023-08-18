Sony Santa Monica may be working on a new one God of Warat least that’s what one suggests job announcement decidedly explicit in this sense, who is looking for a Combat Designer who knows God of War 2018 and God of War Ragnarok.
The announcement speaks in general of a title not yet announced, but the reference so open to the two God of War makes it quite clear that it is a sequel of some kind. The candidate, however, should be able to talk in depth about the combat system, mechanics and enemies.
Obvious news?
We honestly struggle to be amazed by the fact that Sony Santa Monica can be working on a new God of War, considering that it is its flagship series and that the last two chapters have met with enormous success with critics and audiences.
It was truly unthinkable that the series would end with the conclusion of God of War Ragnarok, but now we have some confirmation that we will certainly see a new chapter in the future. Considering the development times of the triple A, the risk is still that it reaches up PS6or at the end of the PS5 life cycle.
