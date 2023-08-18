Sony Santa Monica may be working on a new one God of Warat least that’s what one suggests job announcement decidedly explicit in this sense, who is looking for a Combat Designer who knows God of War 2018 and God of War Ragnarok.

The announcement speaks in general of a title not yet announced, but the reference so open to the two God of War makes it quite clear that it is a sequel of some kind. The candidate, however, should be able to talk in depth about the combat system, mechanics and enemies.