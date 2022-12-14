Since the beginning of the year it had been reported that PlayStation had commissioned some series and movies from its most famous franchises, there they talked about Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo and of course, God of War. Despite this, no confirmation was made at all, but the doubts have already been resolved regarding the adaptation of the god of war.

Prime Video announced that it will officially order the live action series, which will be co-produced with Sony Pictures Television and playstation productions. It will be an adaptation of the most recent games of Santa Monica Studiosfollowing Kratos in the norse kingdom of Midgard with different situations that you live with your child atreus.

Rafe Judkins of wheel of time will serve as executive producer, while Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostbywho have worked on Iron Man and Children of Menhave joined the series as writers. Cory Barlog of PlayStation he will also serve as executive producer.

This mentions the global television director of amazon studios, Vernon Sanders, Regarding the series:

God of War is a compelling, character-focused franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers with both its expansive, immersive worlds and rich storytelling.

For now, the cast is not confirmed, and there is no talk of a release date.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly the history of the game looks to have a serial adaptation, it will surely be one of the most anticipated programs from this moment on. While we can enjoy the next year dedicated to The Last of Us.