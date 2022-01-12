The journey of Kratos was long and tortuous: at first placed in front of the whole Greek divine pantheon, with the desire to take revenge and to kill all the gods, the character and his saga have reached a new page in their life with this God of War, direct sequel to the trilogy released on PlayStation 2 that in 2018 thrilled us on PlayStation 4. After 4 years, continuing the policy that sees the arrival on PC of exclusive PlayStation games on a delayed basis, it is also the turn of this new God of War, taking Kratos to new shores. Let’s find out together, thanks to our review, if it is worth exploring the cold Nordic mountains of God of War on PC.

Where were we

After exterminating the Greek gods and avenging the deaths of his wife and daughter, Kratos has “started from scratch” in the Nordic countries, ready to leave behind his past of violence and anger, especially considering the moral duty to grow up for his own good. son Atreus. A real second chance. Despite everything, however, the Nordic forests – full of monsters and iconic characters from Norse mythology – are not so safe, and it will be up to Kratos (full of past experiences) to raise his son and teach him everything he needs to survive.

The plot, albeit a minimum pretext to move the famous killer of the gods Kratos from one pantheon to another, has a very interesting development: we already talked about it in the original review of God of War, but basically it shows intriguing twists and a series of well-structured implications, all to highlight how the team still has something to tell.

The appeal is all there, starting from the way in which the plot will reach the climax up to the various quieter phases, seasoned with interesting dialogues and a photography capable of giving a cinematographic aspect to some scenes, something that was absolutely missing in the previous chapters.

Closer to the action

God of War of 2018 has varied many things, including the management of the camera: although the game remains a kind of hack ‘n’ slash, having the view over Kratos’ shoulder brings the action in front of the player, requiring more dexterity but at the same time showing the individual detail of each shot. To accompany him, of course, a very interesting new weapon – halfway between Stormbringer of Thor and the Mjolnir – equipped with exceptional abilities (including being able to go back once launched).

Obviously the game then features a character growth in terms of skills of great value, capable of giving you more and more space in the combos that, masked by the close-up view, are still there and ready and entertain you.

Finally, this management makes the experience even more difficult: fighting with that type of camera, very close to Resident Evil 4, will require one hand-eye coordination much higher than the old chapters, accomplice the absence of the jump (even if you can always dodge).

A new graphic design

Removed the happiness of PC owners who will now be able to play one of the greatest videogame pearls of recent years, the game it’s not just a simple port: following the qualitative trend already seen also in Death Stranding, God of War on PC show muscles through some interesting features.

The first, of course, is there graphics: the game supports the Native 4K and has the frame rate unlocked, allowing you to live the experience in a fluid and detailed way. To season everything better, obviously, a series of settings will allow you to manage the game as you want, lowering, raising or changing the parameters in the best way. Finally, there is NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Support, which respectively will make the game more beautiful to look at and more fun to play. Finally, for fanatics, it will be possible to play the title also on ultrawide screen, thanks to compatibility with 21: 9, capable of giving an even more cinematic imprint to the epic.

We were also particularly impressed with the game controls – despite the title being compatible with Dual Shock 4 and DualSense, playing with a mouse and keyboard – fully customizable – is pleasant and fun, demonstrating that if a port is done properly, it will not be a simple commercial operation but a real tribute to a “population” that, except for a few cases, has always remained far from the intrinsic value of Sony PlayStation exclusives.