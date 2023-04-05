If you’ve polished off last year’s God of War Ragnarök and have been waiting for an excuse to do it all over again, developer Sony Santa Monica might have just what you’re looking for now it’s sizeable New Game Plus update is live.

Sony Santa Monica announced a New Game Plus mode was on the way last December, but specifics were pretty scarce at the time. Now, though, in a post on the PlayStation Blogthe studio has detailed exactly what players can expect from their second go around.

As you’d expect, New Game Plus becomes available after clearing Ragnarök for the first time, giving players the option to carry their existing skills, equipment, and weapons (including the Draupnir Spear) over from their previous saves.

However, New Game Plus is offering a more than just a tougher retread from the standard experience, introducing new equipment, new enhancements, and an increased level cap.

On the equipment front, players begin New Game Plus with the Armor of the Black Bear – Kratos’ furry cloak from Ragnarök’s opening scenes, added by popular demand – and there’s also the Spartan Armor, summoning memories of Kratos’ Greek past. Available from the Huldra Brothers’ Shop, this is intended to further increase the New Game Plus challenge by denying players perks and stats, and by locking their power level to 1. However, it can also be transmogged with other armor for those players who simply want to enjoy its classic looks.

Also available are Zeus and Ares Armor, both returning from God of War 2018’s New Game Plus mode. The former greatly increases melee and runic damage while also increasing incoming damage, and the latter has a chance to drop a Health Stone when hit. Players can also purchase the returning Spartan Aspis from the Huldra Brothers’ Shop, alongside 13 new remixed transmog versions of existing armour, and the new Berserker Armor appearance unlocks after defeating the Berserker King on NG+.

Elsewhere, Ragnarök’s New Game Plus mode increases the level cap for enemies and Kratos, and players will be able to convert all their Level 9 equipment into special “Plus” version that enable additional levels of progression. Doing so also awards a Gilded Coin used to purchase new enhancements from the shop. These are intended to increase players’ build options by taking a selection of existing armor and shield round perks and allowing them to be equipped in Kratos’ amulet alongside whatever else is equipped.

Additionally, players can also gain stat-boosting enhancements by defeating Berserker Souls in New Game Plus, and there are also special Burdens enhancements, which function as negative perks for those that like to tailor their own challenge.

That’s still not everything, though; New Game Plus also brings the likes of enhanced boss moves, new progression paths, and an expanded Niflheim Arena, with new enemy options, plus new companion choices. Oh, and there’s a new black and white render mode filter, unlocked after beating Ragnarök once, for those who would like to attempt New Game Plus with a somewhat harsher vibe.

God of War Ragnarök’s New Game Plus update launches today for PlayStation 5 and PS4, and you’ll find a a few additional details over on the PlayStation Blog.