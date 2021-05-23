Recently, Samuel Matthews, the conceptual artist of God of war ragnarok mentioned in a podcast that they are taking great inspiration from The Last of Us Part 2 for the development of the video game. This would affect the decisions they will make regarding gameplay and story:

As we know, the new Gof of War: Ragnarok It will be set in Norse mythology. And, unlike the previous installment, we will not only play as Kratos, but Atreus could become a completely independent character. This element could be one of the most important in the new installment.

What could God of Wark: Ragnarok pick up from The Last of Us 2?

As we already know, the last video game was a soft reboot that rethought many of the mechanics to Kratos, getting to change to a new genre. The relationship between the protagonists of God of War: Ragnarok and its mechanics are very similar to that of Joel and ellie on The last of us. And, although we have little information regarding the new installment, we may have some clues.

We already know that independence to play with Atreus or Kratos it will get deeper. So, if we follow the line proposed by The Last of Us 2, we could get to control more characters. Depending on the development and decisions we make, there could be changes in the gameplay and in the story.

Let’s just hope we don’t have to say goodbye to Kratos in this new installment.

