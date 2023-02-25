Whilst God of War Ragnarok secured seven awards at this week’s DICE Awards, From Software’s Elden Ring took home the coveted Game of the Year prize.

God of War Ragnarok beat out the competition in the Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Director, Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Adventure Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Story .

Elden Ring for dummies: Basics for EVERYTHING You Need to Know (But Were Afraid to Ask) PS5 GAMEPLAY.

Elden Ring, however, won Outstanding Achievement in Story, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, and Game of the Year.

Other winners include Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker (Online Game of the Year), Marvel Snap (Mobile Game of the Year), Tunic (Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game), Red Matter 2 (Immersive Reality Game of the Year), Dwarf Fortress (Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year), OlliOlliWorld (Sports Game of the Year), Gran Turismo 7 (Racing Game of the Year), MultiVersus (Fighting Game of the Year), and Vampire Survivors (Action Game of the Year).

A total of 61 games were nominated in the 2022 round of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ (AIAS) 26th annual DICE event, which is not to be confused with EA’s Stockholm studio of the same name. God of War: Ragnarok led the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

ICYMI, Double Fine Productions founder Tim Schafer was inducted into The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ (AIAS) Hall of Fame at the ceremony. Schafer – best known for games like Grim Fandango, Psychonauts, and Broken Age – was honored at the 26th annual DICE event.