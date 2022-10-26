Very little time is left for the long-awaited god of war ragnarok gets our hands on it, which is why fans are excited even though spoilers are already online. And of course, to keep the beautiful graphics company, some hope to take portraits using photo mode, which apparently will not be enjoyable this time.

Through social media, Santa Monica Studio confirmed that this option to take photos in environments will not be available, although this will only be for a limited time, specifically at launch. Mentioning that at some point in the future it’s going to be released in updates, so fans shouldn’t have a problem.

Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch – we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it. We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live! https://t.co/IgSvlnzUbx — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2022

Photo Mode Coming To God Of War Ragnarök After Launch; we will share more details closer to when we plan to release it. We can’t wait to see all your captures once it’s live!

It is worth mentioning that this comment means that there is no specific date to have this emos available, so users may have to wait for a second round of the title to be able to use it. Meanwhile, the share button is available on consoles, so photos can be taken but without so many editing elements.

Remember that the video game is released next November 9 on PS4 and PS5.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: I imagine that it is a mode that is going to be missed, but at least it will come eventually. The best thing is that it will not interrupt the main experience in any way.