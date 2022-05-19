God of War: Ragnarok will include over sixty options relating toaccessibilityand Santa Monica Studio posted a PlayStation Blog post describing them in the details.

Released in 2022, God of War: Ragnarok will be able to count on aredesigned interface and on a new command layoutwrote the development team, enriching the settings compared to the previous chapter.

The functionality that we will find in God of War: Ragnarok will be the following:

Shooting / Auto Shooting: hold the trigger to shoot and release it to stop. When Auto Shot is on, you can start shooting by pressing the forward motion lever for a few seconds in either direction. You can configure the duration required to activate Auto Snap.

hold the trigger to shoot and release it to stop. When Auto Shot is on, you can start shooting by pressing the forward motion lever for a few seconds in either direction. You can configure the duration required to activate Auto Snap. Continuous point (always on grid): if you need additional focal points to reduce motion sickness or just want a constant reminder of the center of the screen, we offer the ability to activate a center point in three different sizes and seven different colors.

if you need additional focal points to reduce motion sickness or just want a constant reminder of the center of the screen, we offer the ability to activate a center point in three different sizes and seven different colors. Aiming Style: you can choose whether to press and hold or activate / deactivate the aiming position.

you can choose whether to press and hold or activate / deactivate the aiming position. Defense style: you can choose whether to press and hold or activate / deactivate the position with the shield.

Then there will be many new features, starting with improvements to subtitles and captions:



Sizes of subtitles and captions:

Colors of subtitles and captions: you can individually adjust the colors of speaker names, subtitle body and captions. You can choose between seven different colors.

you can individually adjust the colors of speaker names, subtitle body and captions. You can choose between seven different colors. Names of speakers (options retained from 2018): as in God of War (2018), you can show or hide the names of the speakers. You can adjust this setting regardless of the size of the UI text.

as in God of War (2018), you can show or hide the names of the speakers. You can adjust this setting regardless of the size of the UI text. Captions: With the expansion of sound effects captions, we’ve added several new ways to understand game audio. We have added captions to both the cutscenes and gameplay to offer a rich understanding of the soundscape of this world. Additionally, you can activate captions which will offer you critical game information for understanding puzzles and narratives.

With the expansion of sound effects captions, we’ve added several new ways to understand game audio. We have added captions to both the cutscenes and gameplay to offer a rich understanding of the soundscape of this world. Additionally, you can activate captions which will offer you critical game information for understanding puzzles and narratives. Blurring the background of subtitles and captions: we have included some options that allow you to blur the background behind subtitles and captions to make them more readable during complex scenarios.

we have included some options that allow you to blur the background behind subtitles and captions to make them more readable during complex scenarios. Subtitle background (options retained from 2018): in addition to blur, we’ve included options to darken the background behind the subtitles for better readability in the snow. The high contrast background includes numerous opacity settings to choose from.

in addition to blur, we’ve included options to darken the background behind the subtitles for better readability in the snow. The high contrast background includes numerous opacity settings to choose from. Direction indicator: core gameplay sounds now have an optional indicator showing the direction they are coming from. To make it easier for you to solve puzzles with sound clues, this indicator allows you to orient yourself towards the source of an important sound.

God of War: Ragnarok, the new subtitle options

Still speaking of readability, the new interface of God of War: Ragnarok will allow to increase the font size for a substantially more comfortable reading, and in the same way also the icons can be enlarged.

As mentioned, there will also be a system of controller mapping for customizing commands. “A wide range of preset layouts will be available, as well as support for custom controller remapping,” the post reads. “Individual keys can be swapped and, to select complex actions, you can choose alternative configurations from a predefined list.”

“We offer several ways to customize your experience for certain actions that require more than one key, including hotkeys in the touch pad for items like Fury of Sparta, Assisted Navigation, and Quick Turn.”





God of War: Ragnarok, the high contrast mode

Finally there will be one high contrast mode to allow visually impaired players to experience the spectacular experience of the new chapter of the Santa Monica Studio series.

“When active, a layer of color is applied to characters which makes them more visible in the background. You can desaturate the background to further increase the contrast. In this mode you can also make the movement areas, loot items and items more visible. special effects. “

Customizing High Contrast Activation: select Off, On, or Always On for gameplay only (this option excludes cutscenes). High contrast mode can be turned on and off by swiping with one finger. This mode is automatically disabled when you are in the Settings or Character menu.

High Contrast Color Customization: select a color palette that suits your play style and adjust individual colors for characters, enemies and items.

High Contrast Wallpaper Customization:

Assisted navigation: New to God of War, this camera navigation system allows you to steer your view towards the compass lens. When not in combat, press the Navigation Assistant button and the camera will be directed to the next story objective.

Travel assistance: it is now possible to automate the functions of jumping, vaulting, covering and other movement functions according to the selected direction.

Assistance +: adds interaction-based moves such as climbing, crawling, and narrow passages.

Audio clues: we have linked a beep to each of the interaction messages on the screen, so that, using this function, you can hear when an interaction icon is nearby and when the key becomes active.

Audio cues extend to additional combat cues such as unblockable attack sounds, aiming cues, and change of weapons cues. The volume of the audio clues can be adjusted separately from the other volume sliders, so you can change it according to your needs.